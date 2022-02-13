Man Arrested For Allegedly Decapitating Girlfriend With Machete

A man was arrested in a Pennsylvania apartment for allegedly decapitating a woman with a machete Friday.

Police responded to a call about a possible domestic disturbance and arrived on the scene to see Nicholas Scurria, 32, attempting to dismember the rest of the woman’s body, Fox 29 Philadelphia reported. (RELATED: Woman Accused Of Killing Boyfriend With A Sword Smiles During Mugshot)

BREAKING❗️Clifton Heights police catch suspect dismembering a woman’s body at The Willows Apartments on Springfield Rd. Suspect is in custody. @phl17 pic.twitter.com/rl8U2nQKVq — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyPHL17) February 11, 2022

Police arrived at the Clifton Heights apartment to see if anyone was home. When they got no answer, one of the officers reportedly saw a light on in the apartment and Scurrias attempting to dismember the victim’s body with a machete, according to Fox 29 Philadelphia.

The officer and his partner held Scurrias at gunpoint while assisting officers took him into custody. While in the apartment, they found the victim’s decapitated body next to a roll of plastic wrap which Scurrias attempted to use to get rid of the body, according to the outlet.

“I’ve been an officer for 32 years, this is absolutely horrible,” said Clifton Heights Police Chief Timothy Rockenbach, according to ABC 6 Philadelphia. “I don’t even know what words I could describe to you how actually incredibly insane this is, especially in my town.”

As Scurrias was taken into custody, he said that he and the victim, whom he claimed to be his girlfriend, got into an argument and she attempted to castrate him. He proceeded to knock her unconscious by delivering several blows to her head and face, then tried to dispose of the body by dismembering it, according to Philly Voice.

“I believe his intent was obviously to hide the crime. And we were able to get there before he was able to flee as a result of that 911 call,” Rockenbach said, according to CBS Philly.

Scurrias has been charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse, among other charges, according to the outlet.