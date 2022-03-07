Supreme Court Refuses To Intervene In Bill Cosby Case

The United States Supreme Court refused to review the overturned conviction of comedian Bill Cosby, securing his freedom Monday.

The Court’s decision was made without comment, concluding an almost twenty-year legal battle against the 84-year-old comedian who has been previously convicted of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting a victim at his home in 2004, Politico reported.

Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of three felony counts of sexual assault in April 2018. Pennsylvania Supreme court ordered Cosby’s release from prison in 2021. The ruling Monday ensures that Cosby’s conviction will not be reinstated, according to NBC News. (RELATED: Prosecutors Urge Supreme Court To Review ‘Grievous’ Ruling In Bill Cosby Case)

A year ago I broke down why Bill Cosby won his appeal: because an inexplicably friendly prosecutor blew the case. Today the Supreme Court decided not to hear it, allowing Cosby to remain free. More than 60 women, including my clients, accused him of rape. He is NOT exonerated. https://t.co/FcSUGrN9i7 — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) March 7, 2022

“On behalf of Mr. & Mrs. Cosby and the Cosby family, we would like to offer our sincere gratitude to the justices of the United States Supreme Court for following the rules of law and protecting the Constitutional Rights of ALL American Citizens of these United States,” Andrew Wyatt, a spokesman for Cosby, told reporters, according to NBC.

“This is truly a victory for Mr. Cosby but it shows that cheating will never get you far in life and the corruption that lies within Montgomery County District’s Attorney Office has been brought to the center stage of the world. Thank you very much,” Wyatt’s statement concluded.

Cosby had previously provided “potentially incriminating” testimony in relation to a lawsuit filed by accuser Andrea Constand. The former comedian had admitted to his sexual involvement with teenage girls, several of whom he said he provided with alcohol and pills, despite remaining sober himself, according to Politico.