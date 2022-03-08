Married Couple Found With Throats Slashed On Side Of Road, Community On Edge

The bodies of a Florida couple were discovered with their throats slashed on a Daytona Beach roadside Sunday.

The married couple, who were identified as Terry Aultman, 48, and Brenda Aultman, 55, were reportedly riding home on their bicycles when someone attacked them, according to ClickOrlando. The attacker stabbed the pair multiple times and slashed their throats, the outlet reported. (RELATED: 35-Year-Old Woman Stabbed To Death After Suspect Allegedly Followed Her Home)

THREAD (1 OF 2): Can you tell us who this is? We’re looking for this man in connection to the murders of a married couple this past weekend. He is a person of interest.#DaytonaBeach #DaytonaStrong #DBPDStrong pic.twitter.com/3vtWj0a6F7 — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) March 8, 2022

THREAD (2 OF 2): If you know who he is or where we can find him, please contact Detective Collin Howell at (386) 671-5257 or HowellCollin@DBPD.us regarding Case 220003866. ORIGINAL RELEASE: https://t.co/36UHnrsu0e pic.twitter.com/VCxHyYsFsp — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) March 8, 2022

A man and a woman reportedly found the couple, after which the man dialed 911. Both claimed that they found the bodies on North Wild Olive Avenue, with the husband “lying face-down” on the ground and the wife “lying face-up” in a grassy area nearby, according to a news release from the Daytona Beach Police Department.

“We found two people possibly dead. Aah, there’s blood everywhere,” a man told a 911 dispatcher, the Daytona Beach News-Journal reported.

“This is probably one of the most vicious and gruesome incidents that I’ve witnessed in my 20 years,” Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said, according to CBS Tampa Bay.

Two detectives reportedly spoke to a woman that lived on North Wild Olive Avenue, who provided them a flash drive containing home security footage. The woman’s home was several houses away from where the incident happened, so her camera “didn’t capture the murders,” she said, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

“Evidently it captured somebody in the area,” she said, according to the outlet. “Somebody with white pants and a backpack, but couldn’t tell too much about it. They were going to enhance it with their equipment.”

Residents of the area were shaken by the incident, but Young said that his department is doing everything it can to bring the person responsible to justice, according to ClickOrlando.