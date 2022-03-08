Pence Doesn’t Rule Out A 2024 Run, Says He’s Focused On 2022

Former Vice President Mike Pence did not rule out a possible 2024 run while speaking on Fox Business.

During a Tuesday interview on Fox’s “Mornings with Maria,” Maria Baritromo asked Pence whether he has any plans for 2024.

“All of my focus right now is on 2022,” Pence said. “I think we have a historic opportunity to reclaim majorities in the House and Senate, to elect great Republican governors around America, and, in 2024, I’m confident the Republican Party will nominate a candidate who will be the next President of the United States of America and at the right time, my family and I will reflect and consider how we might participate in that process.”

Pence added there is a need for “strong Republican” leadership in office given the myriad of crises. (RELATED: Pence Smacks Down Idea He Could Have ‘Overturned’ 2020 Election)

“But now more than ever with war in Europe and with an administration seemingly intent on weakening our country, driving our nation toward European-style welfare state, we need strong Republican majorities on Capitol Hill and strong Republican governors, and that’s what we are going to work to achieve,” Pence said.

Pence urged Congress to put “the kind of pressure” needed to end the “senseless Russian invasion of Ukraine” and said it was time for the U.S. to “sanction all oil and energy exports from Russia.”

President Joe Biden is expected to ban all Russian energy imports Tuesday, CNN reported.

Trump continuously pressured Pence to overturn the election results, with Pence rejecting the request. Despite the tension, Pence said he and Trump “parted amicably” following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.