Watch Nicolas Cage In The Fire Trailer For ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’

The latest trailer for Nicolas Cage’s new movie “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” is awesome.

The plot of the film, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is as follows:

Nicolas Cage stars as… Nick Cage in the action-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal). Things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the seminal award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: Nick Cage.

Does that sound interesting? Well, just wait until you see the trailer because it’s downright incredible. Give it a watch below.

This movie looks like it might honestly be the most entertaining thing Cage has ever done, and I can’t wait to see it.

The man used to make massive hits, he dropped off in a major way but he’s now leaning into the fact he’s very self-aware of how his career has gone.

If you don’t find that interesting on at least a basic level, I don’t know what to tell you.

Despite the fact that it’s easy for some people to hate on Cage, there’s no doubt he’s a talented actor. We’re talking about the man responsible for giving us two “National Treasure” movies and “The Rock.”

Now, he’s going back to his roots while also poking a bit of fun at himself. What’s not to love?

Did you say more Javi? New #MassiveTalent trailer drops tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/ks1wirn3Sz — The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (@NickCageMovie) March 8, 2022

You can check out “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” starting April 22.