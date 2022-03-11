REPORT: Woman Gives Birth On Sidewalk, Walks Away Leaving Baby Behind

A woman reportedly gave birth on a Portland, Oregon, sidewalk and walked away from the child Wednesday.

Officer Kirby-Glatkowski and his partner responded to a report that a woman had given birth to a baby on the sidewalk just before 11 a.m. Wednesday and had left the child where she was born, Portland Police Bureau said, according to KOIN. Kirby-Glatkowski was patrolling the area in search of a serial burglar when the call came through, KOIN reported.

“It [was] a cold day, it wasn’t raining at that moment, but it was raining earlier and the sidewalk at Southwest 13th and Market is no place to deliver a baby alone,” Kirby-Glatkowski reportedly said. He added that paramedics at the scene told officers, “the mother, the woman, was stumbling away eastbound on Market with a lot of blood and amniotic fluid all over her,” according to KOIN.

Kirby-Glatkowski and his partner are part of Portland Police Bureau’s Enhanced Crisis Intervention Team, who are trained to work with people in mental crisis. The officers and paramedics were joined by Portland’s Central Bike Squad, who thanked local community members who helped with the situation in an Instagram post. (RELATED: Naked Newborn Baby Found Abandoned In Maryland Woods)

“My partner and I went to try and engage her, contact her, talk to her, see what was going on. We were able, with some additional resources on scene, get her stopped at about 12th and Market and get her into an ambulance and into a hospital for physical assessment and also address other issues,” Kirby-Glatkowski continued.

The baby, a little girl, and mother both appeared to be in good physical health, and the baby followed its mother to the hospital, according to the New York Post.