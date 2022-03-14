Gas Prices Have Gotten So Bad, These Two Massive Companies Are Adding Fees

To help drivers adjust to increased gas prices, Lyft will start charging riders a temporary surcharge, the company announced Monday.

The new fuel surcharge will go toward drivers who are filling their vehicles up with gas on their own dimes, according to CNBC.

“We’ve been closely monitoring rising gas prices and their impact on our driver community,” Lyft told Fox Business. “Driver earnings overall remain elevated compared to last year, but given the rapid rise in gas prices we’ll be asking riders to pay a temporary fuel surcharge, all of which will go to drivers.”

As of Monday afternoon, a gallon of regular-grade gas cost a national average of $4.325 — up from $3.488 a month ago and $2.859 at the same time in 2021, according to AAA data.

Uber announced Friday that it would levy a fuel surcharge on trips and food deliveries in the U.S. and Canada for at least 60 days, beginning March 16. Uber riders will pay an extra $0.45 or $0.55 per trip, while Uber Eats deliveries will have an additional fee of $0.35 or $0.45. The surcharges were based on “average trip distance and the increase in gas prices for each state,” the company said.