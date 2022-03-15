Police Arrest Man Wanted In Stabbing Of Museum Employees: REPORT

Police arrested a man wanted in the stabbing of two New York museum employees, multiple sources reported.

Officers arrested Gary Cabana at a Philadelphia bus terminal Tuesday after he allegedly stabbed two employees at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York City, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Video reportedly shows Cabana, 60, jumping across the reception desk and stabbing the two museum employees after being denied entrance for previous reports of disorderly conduct.

Dude broke into the Museum of Modern Art in NYC and stabbed women. Cities are not safe. pic.twitter.com/SImsnb7GCn — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 14, 2022

“He became upset about not being allowed entrance, and then jumped over the reception desk and proceeded to attack and stab two employees of the museum multiple times,” New York Police Department Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence & Counterterrorism John Miller said, according to the Associated Press.

The victims, a 24-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, were stabbed multiple times but did not suffer any life-threatening injuries, the Inquirer reported. Cabana was found sleeping on a bench at a bus terminal in Center City after setting fire to a nearby hotel room, according to WPVI-TV. (RELATED: REPORT: Woman Allegedly Stabs Date During Sex In Revenge For US Killing Iranian Leader)

After being arrested and escorted to a police car, Cabana yelled, calling the Philadelphia police “the best cops in the United States,” Fox 29 News reported. Authorities reportedly said Cabana might suffer from mental health issues, and it remains unclear why he traveled to Philadelphia.

“We’re relieved and grateful that our colleagues are recovering, and the attacker was arrested,” the MoMA said, the AP reported.

The MoMA and the NYPD did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

