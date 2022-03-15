Video Reportedly Shows Large Attack Against Russian Forces In Ukraine

A video making the rounds on Twitter allegedly shows a massive attack against Russian forces in Ukraine.

In a video tweeted by the news outlet NEXTA, explosions could be seen on alleged Russian positions reportedly near Kyiv.

Whoever was getting hammered by explosions was in a pretty densely populated wooded area. You can watch the chaos unfold below.

Destruction of #Russian occupiers near #Kyiv Video posted by Anton Gerashchenko, Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/CnbwQ33yZC — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 14, 2022

Obviously, this video isn’t as clear as some other videos when it comes to telling what’s going on. A lot of the videos we’ve seen show drone strikes, armor getting obliterated or aircraft going down.

In this video, it appears whoever was trying to hold ground in the woods got lit up in a big way.

As I’ve said for a long time, the good people of Ukraine have been fighting like absolute hell since Putin’s forces crossed the border and invaded.

They’ve been punching well above their weight, and it’s been inspiring watching them trying to repel the invasion.

It’s real life “Red Dawn” in Ukraine, and the Russians have paid a heavy price so far. Let’s hope the Ukrainians continue to hold out for as long as possible.