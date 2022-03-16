Appeals Court Orders Jussie Smollett Released From Jail Pending Appeal

Actor Jussie Smollett was released from jail Wednesday while his appeal is reviewed by a higher court.

The appeals court voted 2-1 to allow Smollett to be released on a personal recognizance bond of $150,000, according to the Associated Press (AP). Smollett does not have to put any money down for his release but must agree to show up to future court appearances.

Jussie Smollett has been released from jail. ‘Appellate court agreed with his lawyers that he should be released pending the appeal of his conviction for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack.’ -AP — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) March 16, 2022

Smollett’s attorney Nenye Uche told reporters Wednesday that Smollett and his family were “very very happy with today’s developments,” the AP reported.

“Let me make something clear: There is no room for politics in our court system and our appellate courts in this great state do not play politics,” Uche said, according to the AP.

Smollett was convicted in December 2021 on five charges of felony disorderly conduct. He was sentenced to 150 days in the Cook County Jail and 30 months of probation Thursday. (RELATED: ‘Profoundly Arrogant, Selfish And Narcissistic’: Judge Lays Into Jussie Smollett During Sentencing Hearing)

Attorneys for Smollett argued that the appeal process would take longer than his 150-day sentence, the AP reported. They also believed Smollett would be in danger if kept in jail.

The office of the special prosecutor responded to the argument by Smollett’s attorneys by noting he was in protective custody, reported the AP.

Smollett has denied the allegations against him since he was charged.

Smollett’s brother, Jocqui Smollett, announced Sunday his brother was in a psychiatric ward while in jail. Officials said Smollett was being held in the psychiatric ward because it was one of the only parts of the facility that could house high-profile inmates.