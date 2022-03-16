REPORT: Sinema Warned Colleagues That Moderate Dems Are ‘Hiding’ From The Party’s Left Wing ‘Behind’ Her ‘Skirt’

Democratic Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said that moderate Senate Democrats were “hiding behind [her] skirt” as she challenged the left, according to a new book about the Biden-Harris administration, Axios reported.

Authored by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns, the book, titled “This Will Not Pass,” provides several examples of when Sinema reportedly sounded more like a Republican than a member of her own party, Axios reported. For example, at a Washington, D.C., fundraiser, she presented herself as being “anti-tax and anti-government,” the book said, according to the outlet.

Notably, Sinema reportedly said that five or six other moderate Senate Democrats were “hiding behind [her] skirt.” (RELATED: ‘I Think She’s A C*nt’: Ex-Obama Aide Goes On Expletive-Filled Rant Against Kyrsten Sinema)

While SINEMA was deep in BBB talks with Biden, she was also … – mocking him to GOP lobbyists

– privately praising far-right election denier Andy Biggs

– trash talking Dem centrists for “hiding behind my skirt”https://t.co/lrhdPa2TMl Book coming 5/3👇https://t.co/TSjYPNqafo — Alex Burns (@alexburnsNYT) March 16, 2022

The book also describes how she was the “first-ever lawmaker to argue with White House aides” about wearing a mask in the White House when she was vaccinated and how she reportedly did not want President Joe Biden to go to Arizona after signing the 2021 COVID-19 rescue plan.

The book, which will be publicly available May 3, offers details about how President Joe Biden reportedly said he does not understand Sinema, who hindered his legislative goals, according to Axios.

“One person close to the president likened Biden’s perplexity at Sinema to his difficulty grasping his grandchildren’s use of … TikTok. He wanted to relate, but he just didn’t quite get it,” the authors wrote, Axios reported.