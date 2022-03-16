Massive Storm In Sahara Desert Covers Countries Thousands Of Miles Away With Dust

A dust storm traveling from the Sahara desert to countries all over Europe is making it hard to breath in parts of Spain on Wednesday, the Associated Press reported.

Other locations across France, Portugal and more have been coated in a film of dirt, the AP reported. In the Swiss Alps, even, snow was covered in an orange coat of tiny particles that made their way across the Mediterranean Sea, dispersing all over Europe.

High winds from Storm Celia carried dust & sand from the Sahara Desert across the Mediterranean and into Spain, giving many areas an eerie red-orange hue. At its shortest distance, southern Spain is only 8.9 miles across the Mediterranean from northern Africa. pic.twitter.com/8gkrtvRIwn — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 16, 2022

🇫🇷 Storm Celia brings dust from the Sahara Desert, coating French ski slopes in orange. According to Meteo-France, the dust was set to remain in south western France overnight, before moving north towards Brittany. pic.twitter.com/FFilLQLCdZ — euronews (@euronews) March 16, 2022

🌬️Dust from the Sahara desert could travel all the way from North Africa to Ireland after it was driven up into the air by a weather front dubbed Storm Celia by Spanish authorities.#stpatricksday2022 https://t.co/050oJ9vp24 — Irish Daily Mirror (@IrishMirror) March 16, 2022

The dust brought on “degraded air quality across large parts of Spain, Portugal and France,” according to the European Union’s Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service, the AP reported. (RELATED: Pregnant Ukrainian Woman, Unborn Child Die After Maternity Hospital Blast)

“This is an intense event, but this type of event typically occurs once or twice a year, normally in February or March, when a low-pressure system over Algeria and Tunisia gathers up dust and carries it north to Europe,” Carlos Pérez García, a researcher studying atmospheric dust at the Barcelona Supercomputing Center, told the AP. “Dust can reach the U.K., or even Iceland, as it did last year.”

