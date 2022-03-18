Biden Warns China Of ‘Consequences’ Should It Aid Russian Invasion Of Ukraine

President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke for nearly two hours Friday morning, with Biden reiterating “the implications and consequences” should China aid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The phone call between the two world leaders coincides with a senior administration official warning earlier in the week that the administration has “deep concerns” about China’s “alignment” with Russia. Reports suggest Russia requested military assistance and aid from China, though Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian claimed this is “misinformation.” (RELATED: The US ‘Will Not Allow’ China To Be ‘Lifeline’ To Russia, Sullivan Warns)

“The conversation focused on Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine,” the White House said in a readout of the call hours after it ended. “President Biden outlined the views of the United States and our Allies and partners on this crisis. President Biden detailed our efforts to prevent and then respond to the invasion, including by imposing costs on Russia.”

Biden “described the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia as it conducts brutal attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians,” per WH readout of his call with Xi: pic.twitter.com/32Ik27ycKh — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) March 18, 2022

“He [Biden] described the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia as it conducts brutal attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians,” the White House added. “the President underscored his support for a diplomatic resolution to the crisis. The two leaders also agreed on the importance of maintaining open lines of communication, to manage the competition between our two countries.”

Biden also reiterated that the U.S. policy on Taiwan remains unchanged and that the administration is against “any unilateral changes to the status quo,” according to the White House.

A senior administration official, speaking to reporters after the president’s call, described it as “direct, candid and detailed,” adding that it was “very substantive.” The majority of the Biden-Xi call was focused on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but the official did not detail specifics of what “implications and consequences” China would face if it aids Russia.

The official would also not say whether Xi described the Russian invasion as an “invasion.”