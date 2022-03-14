World

US Has ‘Deep Concerns’ About China’s Alignment With Russia, Official Says

TOPSHOT - Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping pose during their meeting in Beijing, on February 4, 2022. (Photo by Alexei Druzhinin / Sputnik / AFP) (Photo by ALEXEI DRUZHININ/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images)

Photo by ALEXEI DRUZHININ/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images

Shelby Talcott Senior White House Correspondent
Font Size:

The United States has “deep concerns” about China’s alignment with Russia following an “intense” meeting with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and a top Chinese diplomat, a senior administration official told reporters Monday.

“We do have deep concerns about China’s alignment with Russia at this time,” the official said during a background call following Sullivan’s meeting. “And the national security advisor was direct about those concerns and the potential implications and consequences of certain actions.”

The official would not comment on specific reports that the administration has information suggesting China is open to giving Russia military equipment to aid in its invasion of Ukraine. The official would also not comment when pressed on whether China has provided Russia with any assistance since the invasion began. (RELATED: REPORT: Russia Had Sought Aid From CCP Prior To Ukraine Invasion)

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 14: White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan leaves the U.S. Capitol after a closed-door briefing with Senators on February 14, 2022 in Washington, DC. Sullivan briefed the lawmakers about Russia's military buildup along its border with Ukraine. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 14: White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan leaves the U.S. Capitol after a closed-door briefing with Senators on February 14, 2022 in Washington, DC. Sullivan briefed the lawmakers about Russia’s military buildup along its border with Ukraine. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

“I’m not gonna comment on the specific reports, but what I will say in general – in terms of concerns – vis-a-vis what China may be considering or what kind of support [it] could provide … The national security advisor was clear over the weekend: We’re not communicating via the press with the PRC,” the official said.

Sullivan met with Chinese Communist Party Politburo Member and Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission Yang Jiechi in Rome, Italy on Monday. The official described the meeting as “intense,” noting it lasted for seven hours.

“Mr. Sullivan raised a range of issues in U.S.-China relations, with substantial discussion of Russia’s war against Ukraine. They also underscored the importance of maintaining open lines of communication between the United States and China,” the White House said in a readout of the meeting.