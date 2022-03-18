Florida Gunmaker KelTec Donates Hundreds Of Rifles To Help Fight The Russians

A Florida gunmaker called KelTec is sending 400 semi-automatic rifles to Ukraine to arm resistance fighters after a longtime customer to the American company in the country has gone AWOL.

A Ukrainian client who typically buys guns from KelTec reportedly placed the order for the semi-automatic rifles, but the gunmaker cannot get in touch with the long-time client. KelTec decided that those guns from the MIA client’s order should be put to use and has sent the $200,000 worth of KelTec rifles to the Ukraine Ministry of Defense, according to the Associated Press.

The Ukrainian Ministry will be responsible for distributing the guns to resistance forces fighting for the country under siege by the Russian military, according to the AP.

“The American people want to do something… We enjoy our freedoms, we cherish those things. And when we see a group of people out there getting hammered like this, it’s heartbreaking,” KelTec Director and former U.S. Navy pilot Adrian Kellgren reported to the news outlet.

This gesture comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the Ukrainian people that anyone aged 16 to 60 cannot leave the country and that all who are able should take up arms. (RELATED: Russian Troop Deaths Exceed 7,000 Within A Few Weeks Of Ukraine Invasion, According To US Estimates)

“I’m Ready”: Ukraine’s civilians take up arms as volunteer fighters armed with assault rifles patrolled central Kyiv on Friday, poised to defend their country. Follow live updates. https://t.co/Rk8EBro5BB pic.twitter.com/STbUP29idm — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 26, 2022

The Cocoa, FL-based gunmaker suggested that this will not be the last shipment of aid to Ukraine and hopes to “arrange more shipments in the future,” according to the AP.

On top of the private donations from the American public, the Biden Administration vowed to send weapons and food rations as federal aid. (RELATED: ‘Despicable’: Police Say Someone Stole 400 Bulletproof Vests Destined For Ukraine)

We will make sure Ukraine has weapons to defend against the invading Russian force. We will send money and food and aid to save Ukrainian lives. We will welcome Ukrainian refugees with open arms. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 14, 2022

President Biden announced the administration will be sending $800 million in aid to the war-torn country after President Zelensky pleaded to Congress for additional assistance.

“America is leading this effort, together with our allies and partners, providing an enormous level of security and humanitarian assistance that we’re adding to today, and we’re going to continue to do more in the days and weeks ahead,” Biden said.