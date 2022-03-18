‘So Reckless’: Scarborough Accuses Republicans Of Pushing Biden ‘To Do Things That Would Trigger World War III’

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough accused Republicans on Friday of pushing President Joe Biden to make a decision that could “trigger World War III.”

“There are some Republican senators out there that are trying to turn this into a political hit job against Joe Biden and are pushing him to do things that would trigger World War III,” Scarborough said. “It’s so reckless. They’re pushing him, not only to do things that could trigger World War III, that they would never do if they were sitting in the White House. They’re also pushing him to do things that would get the United States so far ahead of our allies that there would be a split between the United States and NATO.”

He argued that Biden has “paced this very well,” saying his patience led to “generational changes” including Germany building a stronger military and having Sweden and Finland consider joining NATO. (RELATED: ‘Wimp-Fest’: Sen. Kennedy Says Biden ‘Does Not Have The Courage’ To Take Action On Russia)

“I know this is going to be shocking to you, because it doesn’t fit into your stupid little populist playbook, Joe Biden’s experience,” he continued. “He’s been there, he’s done that. And even if you believe he’s gotten most things wrong throughout his career, you really have to be a sickened pro-Putin apologist or, if you’re not apologizing to [Russian President] Vladimir Putin, you’re just a Republican, right-wing ideologue.”

Scarborough also argued that the actions of former Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump carried “blunders” for Putin. He claimed Biden has “cleaned it up” after the former presidents.

“He’s done it when all of our lives are on the line. When there’s a risk of nuclear war and you have jackasses in the United States Senate trying to gain cheap political points,” Scarborough said. “Hey, can you just wait until the specter of nuclear war and World War III are beyond us?”

A handful of Senate Republicans called on Biden to “do more” for Ukraine by providing an increased number of lethal weapons, fighter jets and surface-to-air missiles at a Wednesday press conference. The senators spoke against putting American troops on the ground in Ukraine, according to Business Insider.