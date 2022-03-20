Babylon Bee Locked Out Of Twitter For ‘Hateful Conduct’

The Babylon Bee, a satire news site, was locked out of its Twitter account Sunday for violating rules against “hateful conduct,” according to Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon.

I just received this notice that we’ve been locked out of our account for “hateful conduct.” pic.twitter.com/udMriKcDr6 — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) March 20, 2022

The Babylon Bee’s account was locked after posting a tweet on March 15 stating that Dr. Rachel Levine was the Bee’s “man of the year,” Dillon said in a tweet. Levine, a transgender woman, is President Joe Biden’s Assistant Secretary for Health at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and was named one of USA Today’s “women of the year.” The account will remain locked down until 12 hours after the tweet is deleted, Dillon said in a follow up tweet.

The violation notice from Twitter posted by Dillon stated that the account violated Twitter’s “rules against hateful conduct.” The violation notice also stated that “you may not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people” because of their “gender” or “gender identity.”

“We’re not deleting anything. Truth is not hate speech,” Dillon continued. “If the cost of telling the truth is the loss of our Twitter account, then so be it.” (RELATED: Babylon Bee CEO Revels In How Fact Checkers Carried Water For Planned Parenthood Founder)

“We at @TheBabylonBee stated the fact that a man is a man, through satire, and got locked out of this platform for it,” Babylon Bee Editor-in-Chief Kyle Mann said in a tweet. “We are living in a clown world.”

The Babylon Bee did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.