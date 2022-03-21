Abortion Protesters Get Aggressive Outside Of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Hearings

Abortion protesters clashed outside of the Supreme Court as Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearings started Monday.

Anti-abortion advocates carried signs reading “NOT TODAY KBJ” while yelling “abortion harms women,” in response to Jackson’s views on abortion, according to the Washington Examiner. The Supreme Court nominee has been called an “abortion extremist” by conservatives for her perspectives on the topic, the outlet reported.

After President Joe Biden nominated Jackson, her 2001 amicus brief with the pro-abortion group NARAL, which targeted the free speech rights of pro-life Americans.

Pro-abortion advocates joined the protests carrying signs of support for Jackson, the Examiner continued. Their signs read, “Confirm KBJ” and “Reproductive Freedom For All,” as seen in videos posted of the protests. (RELATED: Biden Picks Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson As Supreme Court Nominee)

The groups exchanged vulgar gestures while the anti-abortion protesters played drums and chanted “We Will Abolish Abortion” outside the court. As the protests went on, the two groups got up-close and personal, screaming in each other’s faces and pushing members of the opposing side, the outlet showed.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is a brilliant legal mind with the utmost character and integrity. She deserves to be confirmed as the next Justice of the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/a15I2VkbLb — President Biden (@POTUS) March 21, 2022

Jackson’s SCOTUS confirmation hearings will last four days, according to USA Today. Much of the hearings thus far have focused on Jackson’s skin color rather than her professional acumen, with the outlet noting that, if she is confirmed, Jackson would be the first black woman to serve on the Supreme Court in history.

President Joe Biden has consistently shown his express support for Jackson. Some Republicans have questioned Jackson’s record, such as Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley who raised concerns over her “pattern of letting child porn offenders off the hook for their appalling crimes, both as a judge and a policymaker.” The Hill previously reported that Hawley referenced at least 10 cases involving child pornography brought before Jackson in which none of the offenders had received a mandatory minimum sentence of 15-30 years.