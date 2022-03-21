Kim Kardashian Proves Bras Are Apparently Evening Attire

Billionaire socialite Kim Kardashian has once again broken the internet after showing up to a Skims pop-up show Saturday in a bra and matching leggings.

Kardashian, 41, was dressed to impress at the pop-up in Miami as she left nothing to the imagination in the glowing silver ensemble, shared to social media by Chris Appleton. The metallic bra and leggings were finished with a space-age pair of sunglasses and stiletto heels, proving that bras can actually be worn as evening attire in 2022.

The eldest of the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” crew was joined by her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, according to Page Six. Khloe and Kim both went with a hair-down do, looking absolutely superb in the Miami March heat. Khloe posted images captioned “golden hour in Miami,” which could have easily been in reference to her hair rather than the time of day. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Says She Is Fiscally Conservative)

The sisters spent time at the event hanging out with each other and Appleton, a celebrity hairstylist and creative director for Color Wow, according to his Instagram profile. Kim’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, was nowhere to be seen, despite recently going Instagram official with their relationship.