Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson Make It Instagram Official With First Post

Kim Kardashian made her relationship with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson official Friday on Instagram by posting two photos with him as part of a five-picture carousel.

In one image, Davidson, 28, lays on the floor and looks up at Kardashian, 41, as he rests his head in her lap. It looks like they are about to kiss. (RELATED: Kanye West Buries Claymation Pete Davidson In Strange New Video)

The caption for the other photo, a blurry black and white selfie of Davidson and Kardashian, says, “Whose car are we gonna take?!” Kardashian wore silver thigh-high boots, a sparkly holographic fringe coat and black shades. It was the first time she has posted a photo Davidson on her Instagram page.

Kardashian’s sister, Khloe, commented, “I love this.”

In October 2021, Davidson and Kardashian played Disney’s Jasmine and Aladdin on Saturday Night Live. They also were seen holding hands at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California. They have vacationed together and visited Davidson’s hometown. In February, Davidson called Kardashian his girlfriend.

Kardashian has told Variety she plans on explaining to viewers how she and Davidson first met on her family’s upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians.