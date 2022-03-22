School District To Host An Event Open To ‘Priority Families Only,’ Separating Attendees By Skin Color

A Massachusetts public school district is holding an event for families that gives priority to certain demographics such as “families of color,” according to a flyer advertising the event.

Cambridge Public Schools is hosting an event “to help Cambridge families get ready for summer” on March 26, according to the flyer.

The first 90 minutes of the event are “open to priority families only,” the flyer says. “Priority families” is a term defined on the flyer as “families of color, free/reduced lunch, families who have a child with disabilities and families who first language is not english.” The final two hours of the event will be “open to all families,” the flyer says.

.@cambridge_cpsd is holding an event and has seperate times and reduced prices for “priority families.” Their flyer states priority families = families of color. This is extremely racist. pic.twitter.com/2UunCWrzFW — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) March 22, 2022

The event is advertised for “K-8 families,” and it will include roller skating, snacks and entertainment for young children, according to the flyer. (RELATED: ‘We Want Him Out’: Video Shows Teacher Leading Preschoolers In Chant Denouncing Biden)

Centennial Elementary School (CES) in Denver Public Schools (DPS) previously made plans to host a “families of color playground night,” which DPS said was requested by black families so they could meet other black families.

Parents Defending Education (PDE), an organization fighting indoctrination in the classroom, filed a federal civil rights complaint against CES with the U.S. Department of Education in December 2021. The school violated both the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution for discrimination on the basis of race, color or national origin, according to PDE.

Cambridge Public Schools did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

