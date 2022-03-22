EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Gooden Demands Biden Provide Plan For Title 42’s Reported End

Republican Texas Rep. Lance Gooden sent a letter Tuesday to President Joe Biden, asking for his plan in handling a migrant surge if the pandemic-related public health order were to end, according to a letter exclusively obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

U.S. officials are quietly preparing for a surge of over 170,000 migrants trying to cross the southern border if the Biden administration decides to stop implementing Title 42, which allows border authorities to expel migrants due to the spread of COVID-19, Axios first reported.

An interagency Southwest Border Coordination Center (SBCC) has already been formed, and senior Biden administration officials have been meeting to discuss how to handle the migrant influx as part of the Southwest Border Mass Irregular Migration Contingency Plan, according to Axios. (RELATED: Is The Southern Border About To Move From Chaos To Catastrophe?)

In his letter to the president, Gooden asked a number of questions related to Title 42’s lifespan and the SBCC. He also labeled the reported planned conclusion of Title 42 “nothing short of your administration endorsing an invasion of our country,” warning that “it will lead to irreversible damage to our nation that the American people will be dealing with for years to come.”

“This entire situation could have been avoided if you had not reversed the successful immigration policies of President Trump and enforced our immigration laws,” Gooden said.

“Again, I would like to reiterate the crisis at our southern border will reach the point of no return if you continue on this reckless quest for open borders and repeal Title 42. I encourage your administration to enforce our immigration laws and defend our southern border before it is too late,” he concluded.

Title 42 began under the Trump administration in March 2020. It has resulted in the expulsions of over 1.7 million migrants, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Most recently, on March 12, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) terminated Title 42 for unaccompanied noncitizen children.

