Daily Caller News Foundation To Host Debate On Whether Companies Should Take Political Stands

The Daily Caller News Foundation will host a debate Thursday between Scott Baradell, the owner and founder of Idea Grove and Jim Copland, director of Legal Policy at the Manhattan Institute, discussing whether companies should take political stands.

The debate, titled, “Should Companies Take Political Stands?” will be held at Southern Methodist University’s McCord Auditorium in Dallas, Texas, from 5-6:30 p.m. Central Standard Time. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Chris Bedford, the senior editor at The Federalist and founding partner of RightForge, will serve as the debate’s moderator.

“One of the big problems in our country is too many people are only speaking with those they agree with. We believe in debate. It’s needed now more than ever,” The DCNF’s Co-Founder and Chairman Neil Patel said in a statement. “The DCNF’s debate series is breaking through traditional political bubbles to bring those with different perspectives together for real discussions on the key topics that are dividing us.”

Thursday’s event marks the second debate in the DCNF debate series.

