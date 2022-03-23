Oral Surgeon Allegedly Provided Drugs To Girlfriend, Charged With 2nd-Degree Murder After She Overdoses

An oral surgeon who allegedly provided drugs to his girlfriend was arrested and charged with second-degree murder Tuesday following her death from an overdose, police said.

Dr. James Ryan, an oral surgeon from Maryland, was arrested Tuesday at his practice following the death of Sarah Harris, according to a press release from the Montgomery County Police Department. Harris, 25, was a former patient of Ryan’s. In addition, she worked at Ryan’s practice as a surgical technician starting in October 2020 before she and the 48-year-old oral surgeon began a romantic relationship in January 2021. Harris lived with Ryan until she overdosed and died in January 2022.

Ryan allegedly provided Propofol, Ketamine, Diasepam and midazolam to Harris prior to her death, police said.

Police responded to the overdose incident at Ryan’s home January 26, 2022 and attempted life-saving measures on Harris, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, the release stated. Police are currently investigating Harris’ death further. (RELATED: Four Men Charged In Fatal Overdose Of ‘The Wire’ Actor Michael K. Williams)

Police were said to have found bottles of drugs, syringes and tourniquets at Ryan’s home when they responded to the overdose, according to NBC Washington. Police also supposedly discovered a series of text messages between Ryan and Harris in which he told her he would bring her drugs and gave her ketamine to help her sleep. The texts also allegedly indicated that Harris might have previously overdosed and was resuscitated using CPR, the outlet reported.

Harris’ family members supposedly noticed a decline in her health after she moved in with Ryan, WTOP News reported.

Ryan is currently being held without bound, according to the police department’s press release.