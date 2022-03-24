Ice-T Goes Viral With Hilarious Comments On Gas Prices

Superstar rapper and actor Ice-T went viral on Twitter for his comments about gas prices Thursday.

“I was robbed at a gas station in NJ last night. After my hands stopped trembling.. I managed to call the cops and they were quick to respond and calmed me down…. My money is gone.. the police asked me if I knew who did it..I said yes.. it was pump number 9…” Ice-T wrote. The tweet has received more than 300,000 likes and almost 50,000 re-tweets in only a few hours, with thousands of people quoting and commenting on the post.

The tweet resonated with Twitter users comically, practically and politically, with responses ranging from “I love me some Ice T!” from user Richard N. Ojeda, II, to “Ice T preachin’ up in these twitter streets!!” wrote Christian religious leader and NAACP President Bishop Talbert Swan.

Other users suggested that Ice-T had stolen the joke from another Twitter feed, and the rapper had simply changed the pump number in order to make it more original. (RELATED: ‘I Am Legend’ Set A Prediction For Gas Prices In The Apocalypse. Prices In Beverly Hills Just Surpassed It)

Other users were clearly upset at Ice-T poking fun at people who actually get robbed. “How many people go thru actually getting robbed and you make a joke of it? this isn’t funny,” wrote one user.

However, the overwhelming response was positive at Ice-T’s lighthearted comic relief from price increases, from gas to food.

According to AAA, average gas prices in New Jersey reached an average price on Thursday of $4.20 for regular, $4.60 for mid-grade, $4.78 for premium, and $5.11 for diesel. Food prices across the world recently hit record highs in February, skyrocketing by 20.7% from their level a year ago, as previously reported.