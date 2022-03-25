ANALYSIS: Why Do The Democrats Hate Buying American Oil?

The Democrat’s war on fossil fuels is costing Americans at the pump. Instead of capitalizing on the United States’ clean domestic energy production, President Joe Biden seems to be begging countries the government actively sanctions to sell America their oil.

Biden was not shy about his intention to move the U.S. economy away from oil and to renewable energy, promising on the campaign trail to “get rid of fossil fuels” in America. Biden signed an executive order canceling the Keystone XL pipeline and ended all oil and gas leases on federal lands in his first month in office.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com