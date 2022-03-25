Poll Shows That Inflation Is Turning Latino Voters Against Democrats

Latino support for the Democratic Party is falling as inflation becomes a top concern for voters.

An Axios-Ipsos poll conducted in partnership with Telemundo found that inflation and supply chain issues are the top concerns for Latino-American voters. 1,005 U.S. adults who identified as Hispanic or Latino were polled between March 7 and March 18.

The survey did not show Latino voters leaving the Democrat Party en masse, according to the results. However, trends did show the Democrats are losing support, including President Joe Biden’s favorability rating, which dropped from 53% to 49% since a previous December 2021 poll. (RELATED: Another Poll Finds Hispanic Voters Fleeing The Democratic Party)

Latest polling of top concerns for Latino voters ⁦@axios⁩ pic.twitter.com/hHR11iDBWU — sylvia lazos (@SylviaLazos) March 25, 2022

Results suggested that many of the respondents felt isolated from both the Democrat and Republican parties, but more felt that the Republicans were stronger on the economy. “Getting prices under control is very clearly the number one priority for the majority of Hispanics and Latinos, and it underscores the challenges Biden is facing now,” Ipsos pollster and senior vice president Chris Jackson told Axios.

In December 2021, COVID-19 was the top concern for 37% for those surveyed. By March 2022, only 21% of the respondents noted COVID-19 as their leading worry. There was also a clear drop in the number of respondents who said they intended to vote during the Midterms from 45% in December to 40% in March.

The poll is the latest to show Latino and Hispanic voters leaving the Democrat party behind. Though most polls have found an almost even split between each party, support for the Republicans has grown steadily since December.

The survey was conducted using KnowledgePanel, an online probability-based panel that is representative of the adult U.S. population. The survey was conducted in both English and Spanish. Full details on the poll’s methodology are available here.