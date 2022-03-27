Karine Jean-Pierre Tests Positive For COVID After Traveling To Europe With Biden

Deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday following her trip with President Joe Biden to Europe.

“I last saw the President during a socially distanced meeting yesterday, and the President is not considered a close contact as defined by CDC guidance,” Jean-Pierre said in a statement. “I am sharing the news of my positive test today out of an abundance of transparency.”

Jean-Pierre’s announcement marks the latest high-profile White House official to test positive for COVID-19. White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced on March 22 – just before she was slated to head to Europe with Biden – that she tested positive for the virus and would no longer be traveling.

Psaki previously tested positive for COVID-19 in October 2021, just before another overseas trip for Biden.

