Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff Tests Positive For COVID, White House Announces

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff tested positive for COVID-19, the deputy press secretary for Vice President Kamala Harris announced Tuesday.

“Earlier today, the Second Gentleman tested positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, the Vice President will not participate in tonight’s event,” deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh said in a statement. “The Vice President tested negative for COVID-19 today and will continue to test.”

Harris was slated Tuesday evening to attend an Equal Pay Day event for Women’s History Month, but pulled out last minute after her husband received his positive test results, according to CNN.

President Joe Biden acknowledged her lack of attendance, saying she made the decision not to join the event out of caution. A White House official told CNN the president is not considered a close contact. (RELATED: Fully Vaccinated VP Kamala Harris And Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff Kiss Each Other While Wearing Masks)

“He’s feeling very well, I’m told,” Biden said during the Equal Pay Day event, according to the Associated Press. “Let’s send her [Harris] our love.”

The vice president stood next to Biden while he signed the bipartisan $1.5 trillion government funding bill into law Tuesday, then entered a group of lawmakers in attendance, CNN reported.

Emhoff was spotted picking kale earlier Tuesday from a community garden in Washington, D.C., reportedly saying “We did it Joe” to the press. His test marked the first COVID-positive result in the administration’s first and second families, CNN reported.

The couple both became fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in January 2021, when they received their second doses, the AP reported. They got booster doses of the vaccine in October.