‘For You People In Florida’: Oscars Hosts Chant ‘Gay’ In Protest Of Florida Parental Rights Bill

Oscars hosts Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes repeatedly chanted “gay” onstage Sunday in reference to the Florida parental rights bill.

“We’re gonna have a great night tonight — and for you people in Florida, we’re going to have a gay night,” Sykes said. “Gay, gay, gay.” The audience cheered as the three hosts repeatedly sang the word.

Florida’s H.B. 1557, titled Parental Rights in Education, prohibits classroom discussion about sexual orientation and gender identity to children attending kindergarten through third grade. The bill also requires parental consent for select healthcare treatments and bars school districts from keeping secrets from parents regarding changes to the students’ physical and mental health.

Critics and establishment media have labeled the legislation the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, though the term “gay” is not mentioned in the bill and allows for discussion of issues pertaining to sexual orientation and gender beginning in the fourth grade. (RELATED: ‘You Should Be Beaten Up’: Tucker Carlson Says Florida Bill Protects Kindergarteners From Learning About Sex And Gender Identity)

In early March, Florida Democrats marched in the Florida state house chanting the word “gay” to protest the bill. Attendees cheered and held signs in support of gay and trans rights. Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced that he called Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to express his disappointment in the bill, to which the governor agreed to meet with him and LGBTQ members of the company to discuss ways to address their concerns.

The governor criticized Disney on March 10 for their opposition to the legislation by arguing that a company marketing toward young children should understand parents’ concerns of LGBT content being taught in classrooms. DeSantis has previously pushed back against reporters for establishing “fraudulent” narratives by referring to the legislation as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

The legislation currently awaits passage by DeSantis after passing the Florida House on Feb. 24 and the Senate on March 8 with a 22-17 vote.