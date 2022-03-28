Justice Thomas Presents Arguments Remotely After Being Released From The Hospital

Chief Justice John Roberts announced that Associate Justice Clarence Thomas would participate remotely in U.S. Supreme Court arguments Monday following his recent health scare.

“Justice Thomas is participating remotely this morning,” Roberts said at the start of Monday’s Supreme Court Session. Thomas asked multiple questions by phone during the session. (RELATED: With Biden’s Supreme Court Pick Awaiting, Left-Wing Pundits Immediately Commence Racial Attacks)

Thomas was released from the hospital Friday after suffering “flu-like symptoms” and was treated for fluids after an infection. He was hospitalized for a week, despite the Supreme Court’s press office predicting Sunday he would be out in a “day or two.”

“He underwent tests, was diagnosed with an infection, and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics. His symptoms are abating, he is resting comfortably, and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two,” the Supreme Court said in a statement March 20.

Roberts said the Court’s longest-serving justice would catch up on any oral arguments he missed by reading briefs and transcripts of the arguments.

Clarence Thomas Released After Week-Long Hospital Stay https://t.co/mwAI3OhJHl — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 25, 2022

Thomas will be the oldest justice at the end of the current term when Associate Justice Stephen Breyer retires.