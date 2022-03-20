Justice Clarence Thomas Hospitalized After ‘Flu-Like’ Symptoms, Treated For Infection

The Supreme Court announced Sunday night Justice Clarence Thomas had been hospitalized Friday after experiencing “flu-like symptoms.”

Thomas, 73, was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in the nation’s capitol Friday evening “after experiencing flu-like symptoms,” the high court said in a press release.

“He underwent tests, was diagnosed with an infection, and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics. His symptoms are abating, he is resting comfortably, and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two,” the statement continued.

“Justice Thomas will participate in the consideration and discussion of any cases for which he is not present on the basis of the briefs, transcripts, and audio of the oral arguments.” (RELATED: WaPo Stealth Edits Article Comparing Justice Thomas To A ‘White Conservative’)

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said he and his wife “are lifting up Justice Thomas & Ginni in our prayers.”

Heidi & I are lifting up Justice Thomas & Ginni in our prayers. May God’s hand be upon him, and may he recover quickly. https://t.co/9PeXlrC7Yo — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 21, 2022

Thomas has served on the Supreme Court since 1991, after he was appointed by former President George H.W. Bush. Thomas, along with the other justices, is vaccinated against the coronavirus.