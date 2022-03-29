Comedian Ricky Gervais Gives Glimpse Into The Awards Show Speech He Would Give Celebrities To Their Faces

British comedian Ricky Gervais took to Twitter to share his version of how awards show speeches should be done.

“I’d start with ‘Hello. I hope t his show helps cheer up the ordinary people watching at home. If you’re unemployed for example, take some comfort in the fact that even if you had a job, your salary probably wouldn’t be as much as the goody bag all the actors have just been given,'” Gervais posted Sunday to Twitter.

I’d start with “Hello. I hope this show helps cheer up the ordinary people watching at home. If you’re unemployed for example, take some comfort in the fact that even if you had a job, your salary probably wouldn’t be as much as the goody bag all the actors have just been given.” — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) March 27, 2022

The goody bags given out at the Oscars reportedly cost $137,000, according to the New York Post. The giveaways included a $12,000 coupon for a liposuction operation, $25,000 in home renovations and titles to small plots of land in Scotland, the outlet noted.

“I’m proud to announce that this is the most diverse and progressive Oscars ever. Looking out I see people from all walks of life. Every demographic under the sun. Except poor people, obviously. F**k them,” he continued.

Gervais also retweeted posts from the verified character account for David Brent, the fictional boss created by the comedian in the original British version of “The Office.” (RELATED: Will Smith’s ‘Slapgate’ Has Fractured Both Political Parties)

“And she’s got alopecia. So… not a happy homelife.” pic.twitter.com/b1NYWWIncX — David Brent Music (@DavidBrentMovie) March 28, 2022

When someone says they prefer the American Office. pic.twitter.com/RiNfRFuri2 — David Brent Music (@DavidBrentMovie) March 28, 2022

Both tweets came after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, according to the NY Post.

Gervais has previously hosted the Golden Globes but told “The View” panelists that he doesn’t think the Oscars would “ever allow” him the freedom to write his own jokes and rip apart celebrities like fans love, the NY Post continued. He is currently working on his next special, after which he hopes to get cancelled.