Russian Tank In Ukraine Gets Shot In Viral Video

A Russian tank took a brutal hit in Ukraine.

The news agency NEXTA tweeted a video early Tuesday morning of a Russian tank getting drilled by some kind of weapon in Mariupol.

There was a massive flash followed by what appeared to be a small fire on the tank. You can give the video a watch below.

I’m honestly not even sure what kind of weapon that was that drilled the tank. I’m guessing it was some kind of anti-tank weapon, but it didn’t do enough to blow the vehicle apart on contact.

It did kick up some serious smoke and flames. Was it enough to knock the tank out of service? I’m not sure, but whenever it looks like something is on fire, that’s generally a bad sign.

One of the craziest parts about the war between Russia and Ukraine is that fact that it’s happening in urban areas in Europe.

We haven’t see anything like this since WWII. There was literally a tank just driving down the streets of Mariupol. Imagine explaining this to someone a decade ago.

I’m not sure anyone would have believed you.

