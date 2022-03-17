Russian Tank Reportedly Destroyed In Insane Viral Video

The Ukrainians have reportedly taken out another Russian tank.

In a video tweeted by journalist Illia Ponomarenko, a Russian tank in Mariupol came into contact with Ukrainians, and it didn't end well for Putin's forces.

The tank was eventually destroyed after taking multiple shots. Watch the absurd video below.

Urban combat in Mariupol.

A rogue Russian tank wiped out at the “1000 little things” place. pic.twitter.com/bDiAxlkfzE — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) March 16, 2022

As I’ve said too many times to count at this point, the war videos coming out of Ukraine are really second to none.

We’ve seen intense fighting and combat, and that’s resulted in videos unlike anything we’ve seen since the Iraq war.

The videos have also shined a light on how the Russian military isn’t steamrolling the Ukrainians like many thought they would.

Now, that’s not to say that Russia isn’t still taking ground. Putin’s forces definitely are, but Ukraine has managed to put up a much better resistance than many thought was possible.

They’ve taken down planes, helicopters and lots of armor. They’re dug in and ready to fight.

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest videos from the Ukraine/Russia war as we have them! It’s clearly not ending soon.