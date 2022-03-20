Crazy Viral Video Shows A Tank Getting Lit Up In Ukraine

Another crazy video has surfaced from the war in Ukraine.

In a video tweeted by journalist Illia Ponomarenko, a tank in Mariupol was getting absolutely hammered by some kind of weapons system. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the crazy video below.

Mariupol.

The 21st century warfare as it is. pic.twitter.com/YG4UleDiLg — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) March 20, 2022

Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine, we have seen an unreal number of combat videos hit the internet. This one is without a doubt among the craziest.

Whether it’s helicopters getting shot down or tanks getting obliterated, we’ve seen a ton of incredible combat footage.

Insane Video Reportedly Shows A Russian Attack Helicopter Getting Blown To Bits https://t.co/Frl4W2SUJE — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 19, 2022

All the videos are also a reminder that Ukraine continues to punch way above its weight. Some people expect this war to be over in a matter of days.

That hasn’t even come close to happening. While Ukraine has certainly lost some ground, they’re also forcing the Russians to pay a heavy price for every inch they take.

Massive Gun Battle In Ukraine Captured On Video https://t.co/REUpyWsQSj — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 20, 2022

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest videos from the war as we have them.