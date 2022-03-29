Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Gets Ejected During Blowout Loss To The Grizzlies

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr had an epic meltdown during a Monday night loss to the Grizzlies.

During the 123-95 loss for the Warriors, Kerr blew up on the refs at the end of the first half, and it resulted in him getting ejected. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch him flip out in the video below.

Steve Kerr was ejected at the end of the first half in Memphis pic.twitter.com/vEHasvoL9r — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 29, 2022

I rarely watch the NBA these days. It’s full of multi-millionaires who love to complain about how hard they have it in life.

However, I’m always down to watch a great meltdown. You’ll never hear me complain about that, and Kerr certainly let the refs have it Monday night.

Steve Kerr just got ejected haha. He is done watchin this beatdown — Chris Vernon (@ChrisVernonShow) March 29, 2022

It’s not clear what set him off, but given the fact the Warriors got absolutely blown out should tell you everything you need to know.

It’s also a bit surprising because Kerr is known for being a guy who doesn’t allow his emotions to run away from him.

Clearly, he lost control Monday night because he was absolutely lit in the video above. He was going off the rails and it cost him his spot on the bench.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golden State Warriors (@warriors)

While the Warriors and Kerr got destroyed, it was at least fun to watch for the rest of us!