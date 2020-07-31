Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr Defends Kneeling During The National Anthem

The Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr defended NBA players’ decision to kneel during the national anthem.

Steve Kerr explained why so many in the NBA have kneeled in a tweet published Friday.

With NBA games now in full force, the inevitable race baiting ‘kneeling is a sign of disrespect!’ tweets are coming. Our message is clear: We love our country. And we also believe that this nation can and must do better to eliminate racism and bigotry. That is why we kneel. — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) July 31, 2020

“With NBA games now in full force, the inevitable race baiting ‘kneeling is a sign of disrespect!’ tweets are coming,” Kerr tweeted. “Our message is clear: We love our country. And we also believe that this nation can and must do better to eliminate racism and bigotry. That is why we kneel.”

The Golden State Warriors are not currently playing in the NBA’s restarted bubble season. Every player who played in the restarted season Thursday night kneeled during the anthem while wearing shirts reading “Black Lives Matter,” according to CNN. (RELATED: Every Player On The Jazz And Pelicans Kneels During The National Anthem)

Every player, coach and ref takes a knee during the national anthem before the Pelicans-Jazz game pic.twitter.com/LZy1A6s8VM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 30, 2020

Kerr has been outspoken about politics in the past. He replied Thursday to President Donald Trump’s tweet floating the idea that the 2020 presidential election should be delayed due to coronavirus.

“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history,” Trump tweeted. “It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

This is nothing more than a modern day version of voter suppression, just wrapped up in different packaging. Trump’s racism never ends. Nor does his utter disregard for American democracy. 96 more days. https://t.co/TGzmxASjIw — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) July 31, 2020

“This is nothing more than a modern day version of voter suppression, just wrapped up in different packaging,” Kerr responded. “Trump’s racism never ends. Nor does his utter disregard for American democracy. 96 more days.”