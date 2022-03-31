DeSantis Blasts Biden’s ‘Dangerous Immigration Policies’ For Dayton Beach Murders

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis blamed President Joe Biden’s immigration policies for a brutal double murder in Daytona Beach in a press release Wednesday.

Haitian national and illegal immigrant Jean R. Macean allegedly stabbed Terry Aultman, 48, and Brenda Aultman, 55, to death March 6 while they were riding their bikes home, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal. Macean was arrested in 2019 on drug offenses, but the charges were subsequently dropped, according to another article by the outlet.

“The Biden Administration’s dangerous immigration policies, as well as the soft on crime policies of the 9th Circuit State Attorney’s Office (Orange and Osceola counties), have once again resulted in the needless deaths of innocent Floridians,” DeSantis’ official statement said. “On March 10, 2022, a man named Jean R. Macean, a citizen of Haiti and an illegal immigrant, was taken into custody for the murder of Terry and Brenda Aultman and charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Macean had previously been arrested in Orange County prior to the murders, but the charges were inexplicably dropped by the State Attorney’s Office under former State Attorney Aramis Ayala.”

“Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young described these killings as ‘one of the most vicious attacks I’ve ever seen in my 20 years,'” the statement continued. “‘Floridians should not be subject to the reckless open border policies that the Biden Administration is imposing on this country. These policies are deadly — we also need answers as to why the State Attorney’s Office dropped charges against the defendant'” DeSantis said according to the statement.

“The Aultmans suffered at the hands of an illegal immigrant due to open border policies that are failing our citizens. The Biden Administration announced a new Temporary Protected Status designation for Haiti last year, a reversal of the policy of the previous administration. The policy allowed Macean to stay in the country,” the statement continued.

DeSantis has been a vocal supporter of immigration reform, telling Tucker Carlson in 2021 that he believed that securing the border, banning sanctuary cities and implementing E-Verify are three things he would do if he were president. (RELATED: Disney Caves To Liberal Gender Ideologues, Will No Longer Say ‘Boys’ Or ‘Girls’ In Parks)

Tucker Carlson Asking Governor Ron DeSantis What His Priorities Would Be If He Was President Right Now Governor DeSantis lists Securing the Border, Banning Sanctuary Cities, and implementing E-Verify. “We’ve got to get this immigration situation under control.” pic.twitter.com/buY56b1Nju — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) April 20, 2021

Corbin Wagner, 25, was allegedly killed by an illegal immigrant driving without a license while under the influence earlier this year, according to Just The News. A Jacksonville father of four was allegedly murdered by a 24-year-old illegal immigrant, who stabbed the man to death in October, the site reported.