Jim Carrey Says He’s ‘Probably’ Retiring; Here’s Why He Can’t

Superstar comedian Jim Carrey said he’s “done enough” and is probably going to retire from acting.

Carrey made the comments on the promotional tour for “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” while in conversation with Access. “Well, I’m retiring. Yeah, probably. I’m being fairly serious,” Carrey told Access in the clip below. “I feel like — and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists — I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough.”

Full disclosure: I will probably never see any of the “Sonic” movies, but going out on this film is not quite the legacy that Carrey has the potential to leave. Surely?

Am I wrong? Is the “Sonic the Hedgehog” franchise actually the next “Godfather”? Am I being a total snob? My money is on, “no.” (RELATED: Jim Carrey Goes Off On Will Smith And Celebrities Over ‘Slapgate’)

Whatever you think of Carrey as a human, it’s hard to debate the epic nature of his career thus far. He’s done some serious flops, like the butchering of “Lemony Snicket’s a Series of Unfortunate Events,” (I blame the writers). However, a majority of his film and television work falls somewhere between “cult phenomenon” and “actual genius.”

Us elder Millennials fell in love with Carrey in “The Mask,” “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective,” and, of course, “Dumb and Dumber.” Things only got better with “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” and “I Love You Phillip Morris.”

Also, can we please all agree that “Kidding” was probably one of the best, most underrated shows of all time? I also really, really enjoyed “I’m Dying Up Here,” and not just because it was hilarious to see Andrew Santino with that haircut.

Things have always been up and down for the iconic actor, which might be why Carrey is only “probably” retiring. When pushed by Access over the seriousness of his retirement comment, he said, “It depends if the angels bring some sort of script that’s, you know, written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break.”

Listen, I’m all for leaning into your painting and spirituality, which is apparently what Carrey plans to do with his time off, but can someone write Carrey the last, epic script of his career? My gut says that Armando Iannucci and/or Judd Apatow need to receive a phone call and get to work on a script ASAP.