Fox News Segment Boils Over Into Feisty Clash Between Former Trump Official, Dem Strategist

Democratic strategist Laura Fink and former Trump official Mercedes Schlapp got into a heated debate Friday on Fox News over Hunter Biden’s laptop.

While on “The Faulkner Focus,” Harris Faulkner asked Fink whether President Joe Biden has “been compromised by anything that his son would have done?”

“Look, there is absolutely no connection between Hunter Biden’s businesses and nothing has ever been unearthed to suggest that as in your reporting, Harris, suggests as well,” Fink said.

“There is not a connection,” she continued. “What Americans see in Hunter Biden especially women can relate to. This was a well-connected wealthy guy that had access and got paid millions for doing a bad job at what he was paid to do .”

Faulkner jumped in, asking Fink whether she believed “this is a gender thing?”

“No, I think all Americans can relate to it. When you are well connected, but especially women because we see it a lot. Americans can relate to that but as to what it has to do with the Biden presidency I would say very little. I think this headache is really more of a right-wing conservative journalism hangover,” Fink said.

Schlapp then immediately jumped into the debate.

“Oh please, please. No, no, Harris, I have to respond. I was on the presidential campaign with President Trump and when we brought up the questions about Hunter Biden and the laptops and the emails that the New York Post had leaked exclusively the Washington Post refused to verify for months and then they told us on the campaign we couldn’t bring up Hunter Biden because they were like ‘it could be part of a Russian misinformation campaign’. That’s a disservice to the American people when the mainstream media are not-”

Fink then interjected.

“Did you give them the drive, did you give them the laptop?” (RELATED: Matt Gaetz Confronts FBI Official On Whereabouts Of Hunter Biden’s Laptop, Enters It Into Congressional Record)

“They refused to question and cover the news and they refused to let us speak about this issue on air,” Schlapp responded.

“I am sorry what was your question?” Schlapp asked as Fink again asked if she gave “[The Washington Post] the drive.”

“Oh, please. Are you serious? Are you seriously asking me that question? Give me a break,” Schlapp responded, before going on to say, “liberal media refused to cover this because as you know their goal was they always hated Donald Trump, they weren’t going to give Donald Trump a fair shake, and they wanted Joe Biden in the White House.”

Biden’s laptop has sparked renewed interest after The Washington Post published two articles Wednesday claiming it authenticated thousands of emails found on the laptop, roughly 17 months after the Daily Caller News Foundation verified it.

The New York Post published a series of emails from the laptop shortly before the 2020 election, with some emails alleging then-Vice President Joe Biden, Hunter and a Ukrainian executive at Burisma met for a meeting, while former business partner Tony Bobulinski confirmed a 2017 email that there was a big business deal involving a Chinese energy company.

Twitter suppressed the story, blocking users from sharing articles less than a month before the election.