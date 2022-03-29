Matt Gaetz Confronts FBI Official On Whereabouts Of Hunter Biden’s Laptop, Enters It Into Congressional Record

Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz pressed the assistant director of the FBI Cyber Program on Tuesday about the whereabouts of Hunter Biden’s laptop and whether the laptop could leave the U.S., in a vulnerable position against adversaries.

“So where is it? The laptop,” Gaetz asked Bryan Vorndran.

“Sir, I’m not here to talk about the laptop, I’m here to talk about the FBI Cyber Program.”

“You’re the assistant director of FBI Cyber, I want to know where Hunter Biden’s laptop is. Where is it?” Gaetz pressed.

“I don’t know that answer,” Vorndran said.

“That is astonishing to me. Has FBI cyber assessed whether or not Hunter Biden’s laptop could be a point of vulnerability, allowing America’s enemies to hurt our country?” Gaetz asked.

Where Hunter Biden’s laptop? The FBI has no clue! 📺 @RepMattGaetz pic.twitter.com/B1EmBkrwMp — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) March 29, 2022

Gaetz then noted how Hunter Biden’s password was easily hackable and asked whether the FBI knew where the laptop is. Vorndran said it was an accurate statement from Gaetz that the FBI does not know the whereabouts of the computer. (RELATED: PATEL: A Broken Country Buries A Broken Laptop)

Vorndran said it was not “in the purview” of his responsibilities. Gaetz asked whether there was concern that the first family could be compromised given Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

“I don’t have any information about the Hunter Biden laptop or the investigation,” Vorndran said as Gaetz continued to press him.

“But should you? I mean, you’re the assistant director of FBI cyber,” Gaetz shot back. “Who should we put in that chair to ask questions about this laptop that FBI has had for three years.”

“So you don’t have it, you don’t know who has it, you’re the assistant director…do you even know who has [the laptop]?” Gaetz again asked.

Vorndran once again said he is unaware of who has the laptop.

Gaetz also announced Tuesday he added the hard drive into the Congressional Record.