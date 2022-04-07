EXCLUSIVE: Elise Stefanik Introduces Legislation Protecting Single-Sex Organizations On College Campuses

Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik introduced legislation that would protect single-sex organizations on college campuses as many groups have implemented rules to force organizations to become co-ed.

The Daily Caller first obtained the legislation, which is titled the Freedom of Association in Higher Education Act. The bill would specifically amend the Higher Education Act so students can choose the organization they want to associate with by banning discrimination against students who join single-sex organizations strictly because of the organization’s single-sex status. It would ensure universities cannot unfairly impose policies or restrictions on single-sex organizations. The bill also would allow single-sex organizations to define their own membership criteria.

“I will always stand up for constitutional rights across America and on college campuses where they are under threat. I am proud to lead the effort to protect single-sex organizations on college campuses, so they can continue to thrive and support our next generation of leaders. All college students should have the opportunity to join communities that help them flourish and grow, but this is undermined when students in single-sex organizations can be discriminated against purely because they joined these organizations,” Stefanik told the Daily Caller before introducing the bill. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Never-Trump Candidate Seen Allegedly Illegally Forging Petition Signatures In Parking Lot In Effort To Run Against Elise Stefanik)

READ THE BILL HERE:



(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

“My legislation will protect students’ rights to free association and uphold access to the unique and supportive environments that can be fostered through single-sex organizations,” she added. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Historic Year For Republicans’ — A Look Inside House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik’s Efforts To Win Back The Majority)

The legislation has four cosponsors: Illinois Rep. Rodney Davis, Arkansas Rep. Steve Womack, Illinois Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, and Louisiana Rep. Julia Letlow.