Sunny Hostin Says Her Family Has ‘Explored’ Suing Trump Over Her In-Laws Dying From COVID

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin said Thursday that her family has “explored” suing former President Donald Trump over the deaths of her in-laws.

Co-host Joy Behar asked Hostin whether there is a class action suit that can be filed against officials of the Trump administration over the high number of COVID-19 deaths. Hostin said she blames the former president and his administration for the deaths of her in-laws, who both died from COVID-19.

“My family has thought about this a lot, especially because Manny’s parents died from COVID, and I blame the Trump administration for that,” she said.

“But can you sue them?” Behar asked. “Not that he has any money.”

“We’ve explored it. We’ve thought about it,” Hostin answered. She later said that executive privilege protected the former president from accountability.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said the former president currently “does not have jack booty” and is “just who he is.” (RELATED: ‘I’m Not Interested In Understanding Crazy’: Sunny Hostin Doesn’t Get Why Sanjay Gupta Would Talk COVID With Joe Rogan)

Hostin’s in-laws, Drs. A. Emmanuel and Maria Jesus Hostin, died of complications from COVID-19 at the ages of 83 and 78 on Dec. 28, 2020 and New Year’s Day 2021 respectively, USA Today reported. The co-host said her husband’s parents, both physicians, took preventive measures such as skipping out on holidays and communicating virtually to protect against the virus.

“After a lot of contact tracing, we still don’t know how they contracted this virus and this disease,” she said.

She also urged the public at the time to practice recommended protocols to protect against COVID-19, the outlet reported.

“COVID is devastating and while my kids and Manny’s siblings, Helen and Carlos, we are in deep grief, we want everybody to know that you may think you’re healthy and that you won’t be impacted, but you could be an asymptomatic carrier, you could put someone you love at risk,” she said. “So please, I beg of you, social distance, wear your mask, wash your hands. And if you get the opportunity to take this vaccine, take it.”