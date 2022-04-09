Dana White Reacts To Unprovoked Street Attack Involving Two Of His Fighters

UFC owner Dana White spoke candidly about a March street attack involving Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal in a Friday interview on the Pat McAfee Show.

White condemned the incident, saying “in no way, shape, or form do I ever condone violence in people,” and, “when you start talking about people’s families, it goes to a whole other level, man. You talk about people’s families and you’re walking out of a restaurant … you better be ready for a guy like Jorge Masvidal to run up on you.”

In a press conference before their fight at UFC 272, Covington claimed that Masvidal was “cheating on his wife, cheating on his kids.”

Covington also said that Masvidal was “a deadbeat dad” in an interview prior to their faceoff inside the the octagon.

The Miami Beach Police Department arrested Masvidal after a Mar. 21 incident in which he allegedly approached Covington outside of a Miami restaurant, punched him in the face twice, and damaged his tooth and wrist, according to TMZ. Masvidal pleaded not guilty, but was ultimately arrested on charges of aggravated battery and felony criminal mischief. (RELATED: REPORT: UFC Star Kevin Holland Stops Shooting In Texas)

Dana White breaks his silence on the Masvidal vs. Covington incident 🤷‍♂️ Full story: https://t.co/cycCqDIwi7 pic.twitter.com/w6zoQalUNK — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) April 9, 2022

Covington defeated Masvidal at UFC 272 in the main event about two weeks prior to the sneak attack, according to ESPN.