Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Dies At The Age Of 24

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins is dead.

Haskins’ agent revealed Saturday morning that the former Ohio State superstar died at the age of 24 after being hit by a car in Florida, according to Adam Schefter.

This is absolutely tragic, and there's nothing else I can even say. Haskins died at the age of 24 when he should have had the entire world in front of him.

Now, he’s dead at the age of 24. It’s beyond tragic.

Death is always sad, but it’s a hell of a lot sadder when a young man with the entire world at his fingertips tragically dies after being hit by a car.

Rest easy, Haskins. Rest easy.