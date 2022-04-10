Multiple Jews Injured In Anti-Semitic Attack In New Jersey

Three Jews in Lakewood, New Jersey, were severely injured Friday night by an attacker who allegedly made anti-Semitic comments to the arresting officers.

The suspect, Dion Marsh, was arrested the same evening at his home and is charged with three counts of attempted murder, carjacking and bias intimidation, according to the Lakewood Police Department. Marsh is alleged to have made anti-Semitic comments upon arrest in a statement released by the Anti-Defamation League.

New post: JOINT PRESS RELEASE- CARJACKING SUSPECT IN CUSTODY https://t.co/dBUcQptY8K — Lakewood_PD (@Lakewood_PD) April 9, 2022

Marsh attempted to steal multiple cars, before successfully carjacking a Jewish man in Lakewood. Over a period of several hours he then ran over two Jewish individuals and stabbed another in the chest, the Times of Israel reported. Two of the victims are listed in critical but stable condition.

“When I got to the scene I thought he was dead. He was flat-out when I got there. He was talking but couldn’t move his legs,” a bystander recalled about one of the victims, according to the Jewish Chronicle.

I applaud the efforts of law enforcement in Lakewood and Ocean County for swiftly apprehending the individual believed to have committed a series of serious criminal acts last night, including multiple violent offenses. Tammy and I pray for the full recovery of all victims. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 9, 2022



“I applaud the efforts of law enforcement in Lakewood and Ocean County for swiftly apprehending the individual believed to have committed a series of serious criminal acts last night, including multiple violent offenses,” said Democratic New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.

In a separate incident occurring Saturday night in New York, a group of Jews were threatened and assaulted on their way back from temple. The situation did not escalate. (RELATED: Jewish Man Beaten In Gang Attack As New York’s Anti-Semitic Hate Crime Rate Quadruples)

At the conclusion of Shabbos a large group of teens threw a ball, made threats, and started a fight, with a few community members coming home from Shul. Thanks to a fast response by our Vol’s they fled the area averting an escalation. Tnx @NYPD71Pct for responding #SaferStreets pic.twitter.com/Frr7sgMCc8 — CH Shomrim (@ShomrimCH) April 10, 2022

Anti-Semitic hate crimes in New York City have quadrupled compared to this time last year, according to ABC7 New York.