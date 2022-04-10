NYC Mayor Adams Tests Positive For COVID

Democratic New York Mayor Eric Adams tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday and is currently in quarantine, his press secretary announced.

The 61-year-old mayor woke up with a raspy voice and tested negative on a rapid test then received a positive test result on a PCR test, Fabien Levy, his spokesperson, announced. He is currently isolating and has canceled all public events scheduled this week but will continue working remotely.

The mayor will take anti-viral medication freely distributed to city residents and encourages its usage for all COVID-positive patients, Levy said. He is not currently experiencing any other symptoms. (RELATED: New York City Drops Vaccine Mandate For Businesses, Restaurants)

“He is also going to immediately begin taking the anti-viral medications offered for free to New York City residents and encourages all New Yorker eligible for these medications to take them as well,” he said.

Adams said last week that he takes at-home rapid tests on a daily basis, The New York Times reported. The mayor met with state lawmakers in the state capital, Albany, Saturday and has held several interviews to celebrate his first 100 days in office.

He also attended the Gridiron Club dinner in Washington last weekend where dozens of individuals in attendance tested positive, the outlet reported.

The mayor said he was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2016 and therefore practices a strict vegan diet, which can make a person more vulnerable to the virus, according to the Times.

During a Wednesday interview at City Hall, Adams said he had never tested positive for the virus, crediting his healthy lifestyle, the Times reported.

“I’ve never had a positive diagnosis,” he said. “I’ve felt good and I haven’t felt the symptoms, and I am around people all the time — even in the heart of COVID. I was at ground zero. For whatever reason, I think it’s a combination of my eating lifestyle, and some luck maybe [sic] involved but no, I never had it.”

Prominent lawmakers and political figures including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former President Barack Obama, and Vice President Kamala Harris’ communications director Jamal Simmons, have all recently tested positive.