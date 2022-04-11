The Country Music Awards Show Forced To Make Last-Second Changes After Kelsea Ballerini Contracts COVID-19

The Country Music Awards show is scrambling to make last-minute plans to Monday’s ceremony after host Kelsea Ballerini tested positive for COVID-19.

Originally set to air live from Nashville, the show has pivoted to allow Ballerini the ability to host remotely, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Taking her place on stage will be Ballerini’s friend, Kane Brown, alongside Anthony Mackie, who was originally scheduled to be co-host.

The previous Country Music Television (CMT) award-winner is reportedly asymptomatic, but remains ready to tackle her remote co-hosting role.

“The three of them have lots of surprises up their sleeves and fans can look forward to an epic show!” a Country Music Television spokesperson said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (RELATED: Pink Floyd Breaks 28-Year Silence To Aid Ukrainian Citizens)

Addressing her fans, Ballerini stated: “A couple days ago, I tested positive for COVID, and the CMT Awards are tonight. So unfortunately, I cannot be there in person anymore, and I am devastated.”

“I’m gutted, but the good news is that I’m feeling a lot better,” she continued.

Ballerini credited CMT with making the effort to adjust plans and accommodate her in spite of the circumstances.

“The incredible CMT Family and my team have brought part of the CMT set to my house, in my little bubble,” said Ballerini.

Determined to make the best out of the situation, Ballerini said, “I will still see you tonight on the awards, and let’s make some lemonade together out of these very bitter lemons.”

Other notable past hosts of the CMT Awards include Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley. The show is set to air Monday night at 8pm (eastern time).