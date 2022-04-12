Did A Vulnerable Senate Dem Just Say We Need To Build A Border Wall?

A Democrat facing a tight Senate race said the Biden administration needs to address “certain gaps in physical barriers along the border” while visiting the U.S.-Mexico border on Monday.

“It is very clear that we need a lot more personnel. It is very clear that we need a lot more technology, so we can really understand what’s happening at the border,” Democratic New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan said in a video posted to Twitter. “It’s also really clear that the administration needs to address certain gaps in physical barriers along the border that would be very easy to address but that are posing a real challenge for our border patrol agents in particular.”

The Cook Political Report rates Hassan’s upcoming reelection race “Lean D.” Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu was heavily courted by conservatives to challenge Hassan, but he declined to enter the race. (RELATED: Democrats’ Worst Nightmare Is Coming True In Texas)

I just spent two days at our southern border, and it’s clear we need to make more investments in personnel, technology, and physical infrastructure to secure our border. WATCH ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3NCjPMrOzx — Sen. Maggie Hassan (@SenatorHassan) April 11, 2022

President Joe Biden terminated the emergency national emergency former President Donald Trump used to fund the border wall in a proclamation on his first day in office, pausing construction. The administration promised it would not continue construction on Trump’s border wall, though it did keep seizing land for construction through April 2021.

Hassan was part of a group of moderate Democrats who introduced legislation to halt the Biden administration’s ending of Title 42, a measure enacted during the pandemic that allows for the quick expulsion of migrants. The Biden administration said it was preparing to deal with an influx of migrants at the border once the policy ceased.

She also introduced legislation in February with Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly to suspend the gas tax amid surging prices. Kelly is also facing a close race labelled as a “toss-up,” according to Cook Political Report.

Hassan did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

